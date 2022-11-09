A Burnham-On-Sea group which holds monthly tea and cake gatherings has marked its fifth anniversary this week – with a celebratory cake cutting!

The group gathered at Burnham’s Our Lady and the English Martyrs Church on Tuesday (November 8th) for the celebration, pictured here.

Five years ago, Pat Nicholls and a group of friends started the monthly tea and cake afternoons, which are open to everyone and are aimed at providing a safe, relaxed atmosphere where people can chat and support each other.

There are regulars, some from Weston super Mare, and others who pop in from time to time. The afternoons are free, but people are asked to bring home made cakes if they can.

A spokesperson adds: “Even during the lockdown the group kept in touch by an email newsletter, and compiled a recipe book of teatime treats, with the proceeds going to the church and In Charley’s Memory.”

“For the celebration, a group of youngsters from St Joseph’s School, who have recently been joining the group for half an hour each time, chatting and listening to the adults, arrived with balloons and a handmade card.”

“Cath Searing created a special birthday cake which was ceremoniously cut by the youngest child and a parishioner who had started at St Joseph’s in 1935.”

“There was much laughter and chat, especially when adults and youngsters spent time colouring in butterflies, which will be used to decorate a tree for the Christmas Tree Festival at St Andrew’s Church.”