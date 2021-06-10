A Burnham-On-Sea teenager has raised over £600 for a local hospice by completing a 10-walking challenge.

Freddie Triggol, 13, who attends King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge, has been a keen walker throughout the lockdowns of the past year, enjoying walks with his dad.

He wanted to set himself a new challenge while raising money to help others and decided to take part in the West Mendip Way 10-mile challenge on June 6th, a longer walk than he has ever done before.

Freddie says: “The walk went really well, it was hard towards the end, but I am so pleased with what I have raised for Weston Hospice. I would like to thank everyone for their kind donations and words of encouragement.”

Mum Mandy says: “We are all so very proud of what Freddie has achieved. He is an inspiration to us all.”

“The support of our friends has been amazing through donations to supply our special tops. We appreciate the encouragement given to help Freddie complete his challenge. Thank you all.”

Click here for his fundraising page