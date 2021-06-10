Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards were called to reports of an unconscious man on Berrow beach this week.

Several beach walkers raised the alarm at around 4.30pm on June 9th amid concern for the welfare of the man.

“It was a hot day and as beach walkers were making the most of the beach they stumbled upon a man who was passed out on the beach in the baking hot sun,” says a spokesman. “The operations centre decided that this needed investigating for the safety of the person involved and we set off along the beach in our 4×4 to see if he was in need of any assistance.”

“Our initial report was by the lower lighthouse but as we trundled along the beach heading north there was no sign of him and we continued onwards until we spotted two concerned members of public and a rather red male laid out on the sand.” “Two of our team members donned facemasks and gloves to approach the male and assess his state. As they were checking he suddenly sprung to life and was found to be quite intoxicated and refused any help.”

“He got to his feet, collected his things and headed off along the beach towards town, all the while refusing help.”

“As he refused our help we aren’t in a position to force it on anyone so the most we could do was ensure he left the beach to avoid the incoming tide and hope that he found somewhere safe to stay.”

“Sadly, there is nothing more we can in this situation so once he was off the beach we were stood down and returned to station just in time for our weekly training session.”

“This was reported once again through a number of people and we can only repeat our advice to anyone who spots someone in difficulty, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard immediately.”