Fire crews from Burnham-On-Sea were among nine crews from across Somerset called to tackle a blaze at a recycling plant on Thursday (June 11th).

Fire engines from Wincanton, Shepton Mallet and Somerton and an aerial platform from Yeovil were sent to the incident at Dimmer Lane, Castle Cary, at around 9.30am.

On arrival, the incident commander confirmed that two bays in the recycling centre were well alight and requested the assistance of further appliances.

Those came from Yeovil and Mere, a command support unit from Street, a welfare pod from Burnham-On-Sea, an incident support unit from Martock and a water carrier from Bridgwater.

A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Crews tackled the fire using main jets, hose reel jets and a mechanical digger.”

“Crews remained on scene for some time damping down hotspots.”