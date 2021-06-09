A charity fundraising campaign has been launched in memory of a Burnham-On-Sea teenager who sadly died two years ago.

Ross Burland, 19, tragically took his own life just weeks before his 20th birthday whilst working away in May 2019.

His sister, Kate, and two of Ross’s friends, Joe Ashwell and Matt Farrell, are organising a two-day fundraising event this coming weekend in aid of local mental health charity ‘In Charley’s Memory’.

Kate says of losing Ross: “It came as such a huge devastating shock to all his family and friends as no-one had any idea how much he was suffering.”

“Since this has happened there has not been a day that goes by where we don’t think about him, and this is why we have decided to set up a fundraising event to raise money for ‘In Charley’s Memory’, a charity that helps young people aged between 11-25 and their families with mental health struggles.”

The fundraising activity challenge, called ‘Run, Ride, Row, Walk’, will be held this weekend, 12th and 13th June, and is open to all. The event had been planned for 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Over £3,600 has been raised so far by supporters for ‘In Charley’s Memory’ with the aim of reaching £5,000 in memory of Ross, who was a former pupil at King Alfred School in Highbridge.

This weekend’s two-day event starts with a 13-mile run along the Bridgwater and Taunton Canal path, followed by a three-hour cycle ride in Taunton, a 7-mile row and a 10-mile walk around Wimbleball Lake.

Kate adds: “There is the choice to do the entire challenge or you can just pick the bits of the challenge you want to take part in. If you can’t take part in the challenge but still want to get involved then that’s great.”

“Our aim is to bring new people together in memory of Ross, making new friends and to just have fun. The event isn’t a race so anyone of any ability can join in.“

