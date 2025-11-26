Burnham-On-Sea Tesco store starts Christmas Foodbank collection

Burnham-On-Sea Tesco customers can make a big difference to the lives of people facing hunger and hardship ahead of Christmas by donating long-life items during an annual Winter Food Collection this week.

Last year, generous customers in Burnham-On-Sea donated large quantities of food to the collection, which goes to Highbridge and Burnham Foodbank for those in local need.

Maxine Bashford from Highbridge and Burnham Foodbank told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Our volunteers will be in store at Burnham’s Tesco store on Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week.”

“Volunteers will have pre-packed donation bags with our most needed items ready to pick up from the display stand as you enter the store.”

She adds: “Every year during this annual collection we are delighted with the response from our community and the support of the team at Tescos. All donations will go directly to those in our local community referred to our Foodbank for emergency food support.”

Tesco in Burnham-On-Sea are making the pre-packed customer donation bags available so that donating the most needed items is as easy as possible for customers.

The bags, which typically cost between £2 and £4, are pre-filled with long-life items and can be picked up in store and paid for at the checkouts

As temperatures drop and bills continue to rise, food banks say they are now bracing themselves for another tough winter as levels of need remain exceptionally high.

Trussell predicts that community foodbanks will need to give out an emergency food parcel every 10 seconds this winter to meet needs across the UK.

Matthew Van Duyvenbode, co-chief executive at Trussell, said: “With a food parcel being given out every 10 seconds this winter, we know far too many people will be facing hunger and hardship during the festive season. Food banks are a lifeline, offering a warm welcome and a listening ear, but they will only be able to operate this winter with the generous support of the public.”

“We know times are tough, but a donation can really make a difference. The Tesco Winter Collection is the perfect opportunity to help. The pre-packed donation bags make it easier than ever to support your local food bank and help someone facing hunger today. We are so grateful to Tesco for its continued partnership and to you, our generous supporters, for making someone smile this winter.”

The most needed items are:

• Tinned fish

• Tinned meat & pies

• Tinned vegetarian meals

• Long-life juice

• UHT milk

• Sponge & rice puddings

• Tinned fruit & vegetables

• Tea & instant coffee

• Cereals

• Cooking sauces

• Tinned soup & dried pot meals

• Snacks & biscuits

• Peanut butter, preserves & condiments

• Cooking oil

• Toilet roll

• Toiletries, such as shower gel, shampoo and conditioner, toothpaste and toothbrushes, and deodorant