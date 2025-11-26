Care home in Burnham-On-Sea achieves turnaround after latest CQC inspection

A Burnham-On-Sea care home has been praised by inspectors after improving its Care Quality Commission (CQC) rating.

Broughton Lodge, on Burnham’s Berrow Road, has moved from ‘requires improvement’ to a ‘good’ rating following its most recent inspection. The home provides support to older people living with dementia.

Inspectors highlighted the impact of the registered manager, Jemma Courtney, who was appointed in May 2025. They said she had shown compassionate leadership and a clear commitment to residents’ wellbeing.

They worked with the provider and local authority quality team to implement a service improvement plan addressing identified concerns.

The report noted that environmental safety was upheld through regular checks, with the home redecorated to provide a pleasant and well-maintained setting. Cleaning routines were effectively managed, and inspectors found the home to be clean and free from malodours.

Staff were described as appropriately trained, with ongoing efforts to ensure new team members complete mandatory training.

Reacting to the news, registered manager Jemma Courtney told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I am absolutely delighted with this outcome. This rating reflects the hard work, compassion, and professionalism the team demonstrates every day.”

“They consistently go above and beyond to ensure the people in our care feel safe, respected and well-supported.”

“While we are proud of this achievement, we are equally committed to continuous improvement. Our focus now is to build on this success and keep pushing standards even higher.”