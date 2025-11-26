New restaurant set to open in place of The Old Pier Tavern in Burnham-On-Sea

A new Indian restaurant called Spice And Barrel is set to open in Burnham-On-Sea in the new year.

Ab application for a premises licence has been submitted to Somerset Council by the South Indian Cuisine Ltd for the Old Pier Tavern in Pier Street, Burnham.

Posters have been installed to promote the opening of the new business, pictured here.

The firm’s licence covers hours of 9am to 11pm Sunday to Thursday, and from 9am to 1am on Fridays and Saturdays.

The licence will also allow the venue to offer live and recorded music, sell alcohol, and serve late-night refreshments on weekends until 1am.

Town councillors at a recent planning meeting welcomed the proposal to bring the vacant premises back into commercial use, a year after it closed down in August 2024.