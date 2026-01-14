1.2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Jan 14, 2026
News

Burnham-On-Sea theatre show offers glimpse into council house life in the 60s and 70s

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Tickets are now on sale for a nostalgic theatre performance coming to Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre in February.

Francis Dunnery – England’s Tales of The Council House Kid will be performed on Saturday 7th February 2026, with tickets priced £31.50.

The show takes audiences on a journey back to working-class Britain in the 1960s and 70s, blending vivid storytelling with unforgettable songs.

“Francis Dunnery, renowned for his music and stage presence, will share heartfelt tales of life growing up on English council estates – a world of camaraderie, grit and romantic dreams,” says a spokesperson.

“The performance is more than just a show: it is a living memoir celebrating the humour and resilience forged in Britain’s small towns, cities, tower blocks and council estates.”

The evening will feature some of Dunnery’s classic songs that soundtracked those formative years, alongside brand new material that connects past and present. Tickets are available now via The Princess Theatre’s website.

