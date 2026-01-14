New jobs on offer as Berrow’s Sandy Glade holiday park starts recruitment for 2026 season

Sandy Glade Holiday Park in Berrow, near Burnham-On-Sea, has begun its recruitment drive for the 2026 season, with a wide range of roles available ahead of what is expected to be another busy year.

The park’s General Manager, David Harper, told Burnham-On-Sea.com that preparations are well underway.

“With our season fast approaching we are recruiting for all departments. Sandy Glade Holiday Park is an award‑winning holiday destination, known for its welcoming atmosphere, high standards, and memorable guest experiences. Located in a beautiful coastal setting, the park combines the energy of a busy holiday resort with the warmth of a close‑knit team.”

They added that working at the park offers something unique. “Our success comes from the people who work here – friendly, hardworking individuals who take pride in delivering great service and creating unforgettable holidays for our guests.”

The park says it welcomes applicants at all stages of their careers, from those seeking their first job to experienced professionals. Full training and ongoing support are provided, along with opportunities to learn new skills, progress within the business, and work in a fast‑paced, customer‑focused environment.

“Sandy Glade Holiday Park is more than just a workplace – it’s a community,” the manager said. “We foster a positive, inclusive culture where teamwork, respect and reliability are key. You’ll work alongside friendly colleagues who support one another, especially during our busy peak seasons.”

The park says no two days are the same, with staff involved in everything from welcoming guests to supporting events and activities. “Working here is lively, rewarding and never dull. The holiday atmosphere makes each shift enjoyable and engaging.”

Current vacancies include housekeepers/cleaners, maintenance team members, hot tub technicians, bar tenders, lifeguards and shop assistants. Both full‑time and part‑time roles are available. More details of the positions at: www.burnham-on-sea.com/job/multiple-vacancies-at-sandy-glade-holiday-park/

There is also a position for a full time Bar Manager at the park

Anyone interested in joining the team can message the park or email their CV to sandyglade-gm@johnfowler.co.uk.