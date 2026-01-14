Burnham-On-Sea pub’s recycling project turns plastic tubs into charity cash

A Burnham-On-Sea pub is raising funds for a cancer support charity by recycling empty plastic tubs of confectionery, biscuits and chocolates.

The Railway in Burnham-On-Sea High Street is among scores of Greene King pubs across the country taking part in the scheme called TUB2PUB.

Burnham residents are being invited to bring their empty plastic tubs to the pub until the end of February 2026 where they are being collected for recycling before the funds generated are donated to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Landlord Antony Doble told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Macmillan is Greene King’s chosen charity – it’s a great charity as cancer affects almost everyone in one way or another. My dad had cancer before he passed away.”

“There’s no cost – just bring us your clean and empty plastic tub to be recycled. We then turn them into products and donate all proceeds to Macmillan Cancer Support. We have dozens of tubs at the moment.”

Last year, the Burnham-On-Sea pub’s recycling project turned 1,712 plastic tubs into £1,438 for charity, as we reported here.