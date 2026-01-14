Mayor praises team behind Burnham-On-Sea’s new youth cafe after busy start

Burnham-On-Sea’s Mayor has praised the team running the town’s new Youth Café after it has enjoyed a strong start since opening in the town centre last week.

The cafe, based at Burnham-On-Sea Baptist Church, runs every Tuesday from 7pm to 9pm and offers a safe, welcoming space for young people aged 11 to 16 to meet, relax and take part in activities.

The sessions are led by Jacob Loveridge, the church’s Children and Youth Worker, supported by a team of adult volunteers.

Jacob says the response has been hugely positive. “The new cafe has got off to a great start with over 25 young people each evening so far and lots of great fun being had.” The café also serves hot and cold drinks, milkshakes, burgers, toasties and snacks.

Speaking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, he added: “Young people need safe spaces and the support of trusted adults and their peers. They can join in a range of engaging activities during the evening.”

The café welcomed a visit this week from Burnham and Highbridge Mayor Mike Facey, who praised the team’s efforts. “On behalf of the town council, I thank the team here for their work. It’s great to see the café busy and I wish it well,” he said.

Minister Rob Howlett added that the café is already offering “connection, support and a sense of belonging” to those attending.

The new initiative builds on the church’s existing programmes for children and young people, including Tiny Tots on Tuesday mornings and the Remix Kids Club for primary‑aged children on Thursdays after school. The café team also thanked Matt and Emily Scott from Sopha for providing the till system.

The new initiative builds on the church’s existing programmes for children and young people, including Tiny Tots on Tuesday mornings and the Remix Kids Club for primary‑aged children on Thursdays after school.

Burnham-On-Sea Baptist Church, located in the heart of the town, also supports a range of community services.