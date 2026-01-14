1.2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Jan 14, 2026
Yellow weather warning issued for heavy rain across Burnham-On-Sea area on Thursday
News

Yellow weather warning issued for heavy rain across Burnham-On-Sea area on Thursday

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Rain in Burnham-On-Sea

A yellow weather warning has been issued for heavy rain across Somerset, including the Burnham-On-Sea area, this Thursday January 15th, as the South West braces for further wet weather.

The warning, which covers the entire region, will be in force from 9am on Thursday until midnight.

The Met Office says the incoming system could bring persistent and heavy rainfall, raising the risk of surface water flooding on already saturated ground following Storm Goretti last week.

Drivers are being advised to expect longer journey times, with spray and flooding likely on roads. Public transport services may also be affected.

A Met Office spokesperson says: “A deepening area of low pressure will migrate northeastwards across England and Wales on Thursday. Whilst the exact track is uncertain, rain will become persistent and heavy through the day, before clearing to the north through the evening and night.”

“Accumulations of 20-40 mm are expected fairly widely, in some places falling in just a few hours, with the potential for 40-70 mm in a few isolated spots, this most likely across parts of the southwest England. Given the saturated ground, this may lead to some surface water flooding.”

See the Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast 

