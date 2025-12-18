9.2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Dec 18, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsCommunity Xmas and New Year dinners to be held in Burnham-On-Sea
News

Community Xmas and New Year dinners to be held in Burnham-On-Sea

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre

A special Community Christmas Dinner is being held in Burnham-On-Sea this month to support local people who may be feeling isolated or struggling with the rising cost of living.

The festive meal will take place on Sunday 21st December at 12.30pm for 1pm at Burnham Community Centre in Berrow Road.

Organisers say the event is aimed at those experiencing loneliness, separation from family, or financial pressures during the holiday season.

Thanks to funding from Burnham and Highbridge Town Council, a New Year Dinner will also be held at the centre on Sunday 4th January 2026 at 12.30pm for 1pm.

The popular Sunday community meals programme will then return from Sunday 11th January 2026, supported by The Somerset Community Fund.

Organisers anticipate strong demand for places and are encouraging residents to book early. To reserve a seat, call 01278 792666 and leave a message, or email burnhamcc@outlook.com.

Previous article
NHS to ‘temporarily’ reduce bed numbers at Burnham Hospital as it trials new services
Next article
Burnham-On-Sea’s Independent Market to return for Christmas today

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

ESJ Counselling

Casino Slots

Dulhorn Farm

Tranquil Healing Cabin

Becky Bowden – Journalist, Copywriter, and Therapeutic Coach

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
9.2 ° C
10.4 °
8.9 °
94 %
0.5kmh
100 %
Thu
12 °
Fri
10 °
Sat
9 °
Sun
9 °
Mon
8 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com