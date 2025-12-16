8.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Dec 16, 2025
Burnham-On-Sea's Independent Market to return for Christmas on Thursday
News

Burnham-On-Sea’s Independent Market to return for Christmas on Thursday

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea Independent Market

Burnham-On-Sea’s independent market is set to make a welcome return this week with a special Christmas event.

The market will be held Thursday December 18th from 9am-1pm at St Andrew’s Church Hall in Manor Road.

Organiser Julie Dean said: “This is the return of the Burnham independent market for Christmas with food and crafts, plus some of your favourites from the previous markets and some new traders too.”

Visitors will be able to browse a wide range of stalls offering festive food, crafts and gifts.

Westcroft Farm from Berrow will be outside with fresh fruit, vegetables and plants. Oven To You will be back with his hugely popular sweet pastry tarts, cakes, cheeses and more.

The organisers say the event will provide a great opportunity to shop locally for Christmas while supporting small businesses and enjoying the festive atmosphere.

