Burnham-On-Sea volunteers add winter colour to town centre flower beds

Flower beds in Burnham-On-Sea have been given a winter spruce-up this week.

The Town Council’s Estates Team joined forces with volunteers from the Burnham Growing Group to tidy and refresh the beds next to the junction of the High Street and Abingdon Street, and also outside B&M in Pier Street.

The team worked together to weed and plant, ensuring the area looks tidy for residents and visitors during the winter months.

A spokesperson praised the team for their efforts, saying the partnership highlights the value of community involvement in keeping Burnham looking its best.