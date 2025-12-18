9.2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Dec 18, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsPHOTOS: Christmas community lunch held in Burnham-On-Sea for over 70 people
News

PHOTOS: Christmas community lunch held in Burnham-On-Sea for over 70 people

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea Baptist Church welcomed more than 70 people through its doors on Wednesday (December 17th) for its annual Community Christmas Lunch.

The event was held to ensure that everyone in the community had the chance to enjoy a festive meal during the season of goodwill.

Members of the public joined churchgoers for a three-course lunch, cooked and served by volunteers from the church.

The meal began with Grace led by Rev Rob Howlett, who welcomed everyone to the church before the food was served.

Organiser Graham Brown said: “It was a joy to see so many people come and enjoy sharing a festive meal together – we hope that everyone will always feel welcome to our Church, whether they attend regularly on a Sunday or not.”

The Community Christmas Lunch is part of a series of regular meals through the year.

Previous article
Burnham-On-Sea volunteers add winter colour to town centre flower beds
Next article
New Burnham-On-Sea youth club launches, offering activities for kids aged 8-14

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

ESJ Counselling

Casino Slots

Dulhorn Farm

Tranquil Healing Cabin

Becky Bowden – Journalist, Copywriter, and Therapeutic Coach

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
9.2 ° C
10.4 °
8.9 °
94 %
0.5kmh
100 %
Thu
12 °
Fri
10 °
Sat
9 °
Sun
9 °
Mon
8 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com