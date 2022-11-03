Burnham-On-Sea’s Christmas lights will be switched on during a day of festive entertainment in the town centre on Saturday November 26th.

This year’s community ‘winter warmer’ event is being run by both Burnham Chamber of Trade and Burnham Retail Group, with the support of Burnham and Highbridge Town Council and other groups and organisations.

Fair rides will be set up throughout the day in Victoria Street, and visitors will also be able to enjoy festive entertainment along the High Street featuring local groups and charities, plus free entertainment.

A stage will be set up near the Victoria Hotel, which will see Rock Choir and a local X-Factor semi-finalist performing live, plus local community groups, choirs and schools1, leading up to the big lights switch-on at 6pm. There will also be a chance to meet Santa when he arrives during the afternoon, helped by Burnham Lions.

There will also be a chance for families to have their photo taken with several real reindeer in Victoria Street, supported by the Victoria Hotel and Ritz Social Club.

There will also be festive fun along the High Street during the day, run by Burnham Retail Group, with festive entertainers, circus acts, a wish fairy, lightwalkers and performers plus craft stalls and more.

A lantern parade will be held through the town centre after the lights switch-on as part of the festive activities, encouraging families to get creative as part of the event.

This year’s Christmas lights will be switched on by a member of the local community chosen by residents. To nominate a local person who you feel deserves the honour of switching on the lights, please send the name of the local person and why you are nominating them in no more than 100 words by email to xmas@burnhamonseachamber.org with the email title ‘Burnham Christmas Lights Nominee’. (Please note the person must be available on Saturday November 26th at 6pm and be willing to switch on the lights in front of the large crowd at the event!).

Several roads in the town centre will be closed through the day to allow the event to go ahead safely, including Victoria Street, Princess Street, College Street, Regent Street and the High Street.