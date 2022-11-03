The team at Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s Hillview Carnival Club are making final preparations to take part in the return of the carnival season.

The impressive Hillview cart, called ‘Children of the Revolution’, is nearing completion at its building shed in Highbridge, where the team are adding the finishing touches, as pictured here.

12 children will be performing on the cart and over 20 volunteers have worked on the build of the entry for several months.

The cart will go on show for the first time at Bridgwater Carnival on Saturday 5th November followed on Monday 7th November by Burnham-On-Sea Carnival.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, the club’s Julia Rosser says: “We are very proud to present our entry ‘Children of the Revolution’ for this year’s carnival season. The theme on the cart this year sees our children thrust into a Victorian world where they have to work for their supper in a world of heavy machinery and dirty conditions.”

“We have had a very difficult couple of years where Covid prevented us from building and performing, and subsequently we lost many members. We have managed to pull through those dark times and have 12 children returning to perform together with 6 new members aged from seven years old.”

“Our building team has developed and grown and we have a fabulous quality cart to entertain you with this year. The atmosphere in our shed has been amazing with just a few sleeps to go until Bridgwater Carnival on 5th November!”

“We are eternally grateful to the local businesses who continue to support us and for everyone that has attended our fundraising events – without you, the children would have no cart to perform on! We hope to see as many of you clapping and cheering us on, especially if it rains as it means so much to us to know that you appreciate what we do.”

The Burnham-On-Sea Carnival procession starts at 7.30pm on Monday November 7th, while the Burnham seafront fireworks will be held on Sunday November 6th.