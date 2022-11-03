Members of Highbridge U3A (University of the Third Age) gathered for a successful open day on Wednesday (November 2nd) as the organisation sees an influx of new members.

The U3A, which is based at Highbridge Community Centre in Market Street, offers a wide range of activities and groups covering subjects such as card making and mosaic making to crochet, board games, table tennis, skittles and day trips.

Chairman Adele Stevens said the Highbridge group is keen to welcome new members: “We welcome new members – we are a friendly bunch and look forward to seeing lots more of you.”

More details about the group are available on its website.