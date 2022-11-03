Somerset bus bosses are blaming union leaders for a third strike day which is set to take place this Friday (November 4th).

RMT union members are walking out in a dispute over pay which follows two days of strikes last month.

First South West claims it is offering staff a 17.4 per cent rise over the next two years, however the RMT says the offer made is actually “a small uprate”.

Now, passengers across Somerset – including the Burnham-On-Sea area – are being advised to expect disruption on many routes this Friday.

Simon Goff, managing director for First South West, says: “We are disappointed that the RMT have taken the decision to continue with a third day of industrial action this coming Friday 4th November.”

“This will mean that there will be disruption to many of our Buses of Somerset and Cornwall by Kernow services.”

“Customers should go to our website and social media feeds for the latest information on which services will be running.”

“We would like to apologise for the disruption that our customers may experience during the strike.”

“We have offered a great deal to our staff, worth 17.4 per cent over the next two years, and this follows increases to pay throughout the pandemic. We are not proposing pay cuts or pay freezes or any changes to roles.”

“The pandemic has had an impact on our business and travel patterns have changed. So far, we have yet to recover our pre-Covid patronage. Despite this, and in recognition of the cost of living crisis, we are still prepared to put this great offer to our staff.”

“The door remains very much open for the RMT to meet with us to find a settlement. It is very clear that the vast majority of our staff want to accept this deal and move on.”