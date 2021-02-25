The organisers of Burnham-On-Sea’s monthly farmers market say it will be going ahead in the High Street this Friday (February 26th).

The event will be held in the centre of the High Street from 9am-1pm with extra Covid safety measures in place.

A spokeswoman says: “Well, much like 2021, the year didn’t quite get off to the start we’d hoped and we were so disappointed to have to cancel our market in Burnham last month. The safety of our customers and traders is paramount and the strength of the wind was sadly too much for our canopies that day!”

“We’re looking forward to being back this Friday with hopefully brighter weather on the horizon. We have a super line up at Burnham and we are very grateful to you, our loyal customers, for supporting all of our independent makers, bakers and creators.”

“A polite reminder, please only attend the market if you are well. Whilst there, adhere to social distancing, use the hand sanitiser provided and where possible please shop on your own.”

This month’s stalls will include:

Bath Soft Cheese

Oven to You

Gardiner Whites

Mikes Pork

Leafy Greens

Wesley Cottage Bees

Somerset Natural Soap

In Clover