Heather Shearer has this week been named the Liberal Democrats’ candidate for Avon & Somerset’s Police & Crime Commissioner in the election taking place on 6th May 2021.

Heather is Vice Chair of Somerset’s Police & Crime Panel, the Mendip District Councillor with special responsibility for Community Health & Safety and a member of the Safer Somerset Partnership.

She’ll bring a wealth of experience and passion to the role of Police & Crime Commissioner, in a rural county which faces many diverse challenges.

“I know people in Somerset want to see more Police in our communities” said Heather. “Our Police and criminal justice systems are stretched to the limit after years of cuts.”

“I’m determined to ensure taxpayers’ money is used effectively to protect all residents, whether in rural or urban communities. Crime prevention and building safer communities is my absolute focus.”

An active member of her own community, Heather is also a Parish Councillor and plays an important part in the Community Support Group that has brought much needed help directly to vulnerable residents during the pandemic.

You can find out more about Heather’s plans for better policing at https://www.facebook.com/ Heather-Shearer-Councillor- Page-110016944217312 or please email heather4betterpolicing@gmail. com