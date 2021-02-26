There have been just under 50 new Covid-19 cases in all four Somerset Districts in the past 24-hours.

Official data shows Sedgemoor – which includes Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge – has had 12 new cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number since the start of the pandemic to 4,982.

South Somerset has seen 16 new cases, bringing the total to 4,940. Somerset West & Taunton has seen 8 new positive tests, bringing the total to 5,740, while Mendip has had 11 new cases, bringing its total to 3,228.

Sedgemoor’s rate of infection over the past seven days has shown a small rising and is now 121 per 100,000.

There’s good news in three other districts, though, based on seven day rolling figures. Mendip has an infection rate of 64.9; Somerset West and Taunton has a rate of 65.1 and South Somerset’s is 63.