Burnham-On-Sea seafront residents have raised new safety concerns due to part of the town’s Esplanade being unlit at night because of non-working street lights.

Residents say 16 of the pavement lights are out of action along the Esplanade walkway running next to the sea wall, as pictured here.

Bob Nicholson, a seafront resident, says it makes the pavement “very dark and unsettling for pedestrians” at night and he’s among several residents who have called for action from Sedgemoor District Council.

Another adds: “Many lights haven’t been fully working for weeks – it makes us feel unsafe if we are out walking at night. The lights are in a terrible condition – some columns don’t have lanterns on top and others that do have lanterns are unlit – it’s poor and there’s been no urgency from the council to get it fully sorted.”

Sedgemoor District Council spokeswoman Claire Faun told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The current lighting fittings are struggling to cope with the weather conditions and are consistently ‘blowing’.”

“Due to Covid etc, our contractors are well behind dealing with outstanding repairs/bulb replacement.”

“We have identified a more robust and eco-friendly LED replacement light fitting and, subject to contractors’ availability, we hope to have the new lights installed by the late Spring.”