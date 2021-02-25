A long-running Burnham-On-Sea angling shop in the town centre is set to move into new premises to help it to grow.

Burnham Angling in Regent Street initially closed down last Spring when long-time owner Bob Edmonds retired, but it re-opened in October when local angling enthusiast Dean Baxter took it over.

Now, Dean says there are changes afoot: “We’re moving to a more prominent location in the town centre to give us space to be able to introduce new stock lines over the coming weeks and also cater to more local angling needs.”

The shop is moving into the property in Burnham’s Victoria Street that was previously home to the former Secret World Wildlife Rescue shop until it recently closed and moved into the High Street.

Along with bait, tackle and fishing equipment, Burnham Angling also sells angling clothing and accessories.

The shop is open Monday-Friday 9am-4pm, Saturdays 6.30am-2pm; and Sundays 6.30am-2pm to meet demand.