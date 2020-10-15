A Burnham-On-Sea angling shop in the town centre has this week re-opened with a new owner.

Burnham Angling in Regent Street closed down earlier this year when long-running owner Bob Edmonds retired.

However, now a local angling enthusiast – who is keen to remain anonymous – has come forward to re-open the shop and take it on.

“It’s great to be open and to be getting lots of positive feedback from people who have missed us,” the new owner told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“I’m looking forward to welcoming customers.”

Along with bait, tackle and fishing equipment it also sells some clothing.

The shop is open Monday-Friday 9am-4pm, Saturdays 6.30am-2pm; and Sundays 6.30am-2pm to meet demand.