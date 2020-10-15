Burnham-On-Sea’s Marine Cove Gardens and Highbridge’s Apex Park have this week been awarded new Green Flag Awards by Keep Britain Tidy.

The two popular green spaces have been recognised for being “well-managed, high quality green spaces” by the annual awards scheme.

Sedgemoor District Council, which manages both areas, says it is “delighted” by the news.

A council spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We have been awarded Green Flag Award status for these much-loved parks for a number of years now but it is especially appreciated this year during what has been a challenging one for so many people using and tending these parks.”

“The award honours the staff and volunteers who work so hard to keep our parks looking good.”

“We are extremely proud and grateful to those who have helped us retain the award. The Covid-19 pandemic has reminded us just how much everyone values our local parks and green spaces.”

Once an area of clay digging and covering some 42 acres, Apex Park includes a large children’s play area, woodland walk, lakes, outdoor gym and skate park.

Marine Cove, originally part of the Old Vicarage estate, was first opened as formal public Gardens in 1927.

The Green Flag Awards Scheme is run by the environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, which campaigns for quality parks and green spaces.

The Green Flag Award has been going since 1997 and aims to recognise and reward well-managed, high quality green spaces that have excellent visitor facilities.

Any green space that is accessible to the public is eligible to enter for a Green Flag Award. Awards are given on an annual basis and winners must apply each year to renew their status.