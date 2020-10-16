M5 Burnham-On-Sea

One lane of the M5 motorway near Burnham-On-Sea was closed on Friday evening (October 16th) after a car pulling a trailer overturned.

The incident occurred just after 5pm, closing a northbound lane between junction 22 for Burnham and junction 21 for Weston.

A Burnham-On-Sea fire engine was called to the scene and a spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The driver was checked over at the scene by the ambulance service – the driver was lucky not to have sustained any serious injury.”

A spokesperson for Highways England said: “The hard shoulder and one lane were closed northbound on the M5. Emergency services and traffic officers were on scene.”

 

 
