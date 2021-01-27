The organisers of Burnham-On-Sea’s monthly farmers market say it will be going ahead in the High Street this Friday (January 29th).

The event will be held in the centre of the High Street from 9am-1pm with extra Covid safety measures in place.

A spokeswoman says: “We look forward to welcoming you to the first Burnham-On-Sea Farmers’ Market of 2021, where you’ll be able to pick up your essential fresh local food, direct from Somerset’s finest producers.”

“Please only attend the market if you are well. Whilst there, adhere to social distancing, use the hand sanitiser provided and where possible please shop on your own.”

This month’s stalls will include:

Bath Soft Cheese

Oven to You

Gardiner Whites

Mikes Pork

Leafy Greens

Wesley Cottage Bees

Great Cake Company