Residents and staff at a Burnham-On-Sea care home have marked Burn’s Night with their own celebration.

Tudor Lodge Residential Care Home in Burnham’s Brightstowe Road clapped to bag pipe music as a haggis was brought into the dining room by Jim, the care home’s General Assistant, dressed in Scottish attire.

He addressed the haggis using the traditional Robert Burn’s poem before the care home’s chef produced a special celebration meal.

It comprised of a starter of Haggis, neeps and tatties with whisky gravy; mains of Salmon and vegetables and desserts of Atholl Brose and raspberry syllabub, all washed down with a glass of whisky for those who fancied a tipple!

“We were also treated to a recital of the Robert Burns poem ‘To a Mouse’ by one of our residents and Scottish music. Residents and staff wore some beautiful examples of their family tartan,” says a spokeswoman.

“The Covid pandemic and lockdown have been a challenging time for Tudor Lodge staff and residents, and it is a testament to the amazing teamwork and resilience of our staff that we have managed to ensure the wellbeing of our residents during this time.”

“Residents have continued to enjoy their week of activities, including socially distanced family visits, word games, cards, music from the movies, nail painting and hand massage, singalongs, arm chair exercises, garden walks and bingo.”

