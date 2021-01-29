Sedgemoor District Council has this week announced that Bob Brown is to be appointed as its new Chief Executive.

Bob Brown has worked at Sedgemoor since 2001, holding the posts of Solicitor to the Council, Corporate Director, and Strategic Director.

It comes after we reported here the outgoing Chief Executive, Allison Griffin, announced her retirement last October after a career at Sedgemoor spanning 30 years. She leaves at the end of March 2021.

A spokesperson says: “Bob Brown is a Solicitor by profession, having gained a Master’s in Public Law from Bristol University as well as being an MSP and Agile Project Management practitioner.”

“He has over 25 years’ experience in Local Government across a diverse range of Local Authorities in Wales, Yorkshire and the South West of England.”

“Bob has recently worked closely with the Homes in Sedgemoor to improve housing services across the Council’s 4000 housing stock. Bob is currently leading on Sedgemoor’s ambitious Customer Access Transformation Programme.”

“Bob has given expert evidence to two parliamentary select committees on the impact of new nuclear on local communities, as well as campaigning for community benefit for the communities hosting Hinkley Point C.”