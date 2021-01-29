Children in Brent Knoll’s Pre-School and Reception class received a special visit from local Police this week to help them learn more about the roles of key workers.

On Wednesday, the children were joined by PCSOs Sam Piers and Tracey Jones, as pictured here.

The PCSOs told the children about their jobs while giving them safety advice – and the youngsters were thoroughly entertained by the police car’s blue lights and siren!

Head teacher Chris Burman said: “We really value visits by the Police and other services as it is so important to ensure children understand their important work and what we can do to help them.”