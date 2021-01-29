Burnham-On-Sea’s Victoria Hotel is launching a new Sunday roast take-away service this weekend.

The hotel is offering freshly cooked Roast Beef, Roast Chicken and Nut Roast meals for collection every Sunday.

Landlord Ryan Andress says: “After asking for feedback on social media, it was clear that Sunday roasts are at the top of people’s lists. We have listened, and from this week we are offering Sunday Takeaway Roasts to the local community.”

“We are asking people to get behind us and continue to support us even though we can’t open our doors yet. With no income during November lockdown, and only being open in December before closing again with no idea when we will reopen, this could help support the business massively!”

“All details are on Facebook and customers must pre-book by Saturday at 3pm. Contact Ryan on 07305449236 or text him and he will confirm the order and arrange a collection time and payment details, with 25% off at the moment.”