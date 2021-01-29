The team at Brean Splash waterpark are celebrating this week after achieving a top environmental award.

The park has been presented with a Gold Standard award for its Energy Efficiency and also been named ‘EcoPool project of the year’ at the UK Pool and Spa Awards.

It comes after the waterpark installed 900 solar panels on its roof in December 2019. The ‘green’ energy generated is used in combination with biomass heating to provide off-grid electricity to keep the pools and surroundings at a perfect temperature for swimmers.

These two off grid energy sources produced over 600,000kW of renewable energy during a year, thereby preventing 130 tonnes of carbon being released into the atmosphere if fossil fuel grid electricity had been used instead.

A spokesman adds: “In 2021 we have great plans to further improve our environmental credentials.”

“We will be increasing our recycling rate to at least 50% across the whole wider holiday resort and by the end of the year and our goal is to be zero to landfill by 2022.”

“We are also introducing an extensive energy saving and operational efficiency ‘Green Plan’ across the site, targeting a 10% decrease in energy use in a year while reviewing all other areas of our business to ensure we are putting in place strategies to make sure the resort has the least environmental impact possible while also running our business efficiently.”

“This, along with many other exciting sustainability and conservation projects, makes Brean Splash waterpark and our wider business operations at Brean Leisure Park and Holiday Resort Unity not only a fantastic place to visit, but also a destination that you can trust to minimise its impact on the environment to keep ‘Brean Green’ for future generations to enjoy as much as you do.”

Director Sarah House said: “It is important more than ever we recognise the impact of the environment and put in controls and measures to protect it for future generations.”

“We are very proud to receive our Gold Award and be at the forefront of new green initiatives for the future. This year we are also looking to develop our team’s awareness in sustainability and how they can play their part both at work and in their personal life in reducing their carbon foot print.”