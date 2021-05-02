Tourism businesses in Burnham-On-Sea have enjoyed a bumper Bank Holiday weekend as sunny weather attracted crowds of visitors.

There were busy scenes on Burnham seafront and beach on Saturday and Sunday, pictured here, as families enjoyed the freedom of easing lockdown restrictions.

Sonya Fudge, owner of Burnham’s Bay View Cafe on the seafront, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It’s been crazy busy – it’s great to see confidence growing and people coming back out again.”

“The good weather brought large numbers of people to the seafront – we are very lucky to have a large outdoor seating area to cater for them all.”

And Geoff Lewis at the Treasure Chest gift shop further along the seafront added: “It’s been a very busy start to the season after a challenging year for everyone.”

Burnham’s jetty supervisor said over 750 people had visited the main Burnham beach area between the jetty and Pavilion during Sunday.

At one point, there were no free spaces in Burnham’s nearby Pier Street car park during Sunday afternoon as motorists flocked into town.

There were also busy scenes in Brean and Berrow as well, where hundreds of cars were parked up along the beaches on Saturday and Sunday.