Burnham-On-Sea U3A is holding an open evening this Friday (17th September) when residents can head along to find out more about its activities.

The event will be held at Burnham Community Centre in Berrow Road between 5pm and 8pm.

“This is a chance for people not currently in the U3A to come along and find out what groups and activities the U3A can offer to retired and semi-retired people,” says Burnham U3A spokesperson Harriet Browne.

“It is being held at the Community Centre, next to the swimming pool, from 5pm to 8pm when all will be welcome. Many of our groups will be showing off what they do.”

The U3A (University Of The Third Age) is an international movement whose aims are the education and stimulation of mainly retired members of the community – those in their third ‘age’ of life.