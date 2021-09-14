A unique coastal foraging session is to be held at Brean Down by Somerset Wildlife Trust in October.

The free event, on Saturday 2nd October, will run from 1.30pm-3.30pm and will be led by local foraging expert Rebekah West.

A spokesman for the Trust says: “It will be held at the spectacular setting of Brean Down while learning relaxation and breathing techniques to help you unwind and ultimately become better foragers.”

“Rebekah has always had a connection to the more than human world, studying Conservation Biology before becoming a ranger.”

“Her career has taken her all over these isles as an environmental educator and land management expert.”

“Recently, she has been concentrating on herbalism and bringing people, including herself, into a more profound connection with nature. Her hope is that her new venture – ‘Somerset Soul Food’ – will go some way to doing this.”

She says: “When we connect and are in community, we do less harm and feel more content within ourselves. In these changing times, I feel that is exactly what we need.”

“Bring a cup with you as after our journey meeting the plants along the way, we will experience a tea tasting ceremony.”

To book a space, call 07880 754750. While the event is free, donations are invited to support the work of Somerset Wildlife Trust. Suggested donation is £10 per adult.