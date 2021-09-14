Burnham-On-Sea Gig Rowing Club

Burnham-On-Sea Gig Rowing Club is to hold an open evening tonight (Wednesday) for those interested in joining to find out more.

The event will be held at Burnham-On-Sea Sailing Club on the South Esplanade from 7pm.

“It will be an opportunity to come along and learn more about gig rowing and our club,” says a spokeswoman.

“New rowers aged 18+ are always welcome, regardless of ability.”

The Cornish pilot gig rowing club in Burnham was established in September 2015 and has the gigs ‘Brue’ and ‘Jayne Campbell’.

 

 
