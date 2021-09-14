A Burnham-On-Sea teenager has won a silver medal in her age group at the national British Triathlon Grand Finals.

Macy Noad, a Year 10 student from King Alfred School, qualified for the Inter Regional Championships after successfully competing in three qualifying rounds.

She travelled to Mallory Park last weekend where the athletes took part in the TriStar 3 for 13/14 year old athletes who competed in their regions and nations as part of the Inter-Regional Championships. In all, 13 teams were represented.

Macy qualified for the national finals by competing in three qualifying rounds – the first being the Bath Duathlon where she took part in a run and cycle, gaving a strong performance to finish second. She followed up with another great performance at Vale Tridents Lake Aquathlon, taking part in a swim and run where she came 1st overall. The final qualifier was at Bowood House Triathlon where she was 5th overall and 1st in the South West.

Going into the national Inter Regional Championships at Mallory Park, Macy was ranked as the top south west athlete. The nationals saw her take part in a 300m swim, a 3km bike ride and a 1.25k run.

Macy said: “I felt confident going into the final as training this year had gone well leading up to this event.”

“I put together a strong swim in 4min 27 sec, and a fast first transition set up a fast bike section in 4min 15 sec. I ran the 4th fastest time of the day to bring me home in second place over all!”

Macy says she puts the great results down to the support and guidance of her local coaches Martin Rogers Tri coach, Sara Dykes Swim coach and Simon Prior run coach plus the continued support of Burnham Swim and Sports Academy.

She is now looking forward to a cross country running season and swimming competitions while working on her cycling and the technical side of triathlon.