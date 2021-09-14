One of Highbridge town centre’s longest running businesses has new owners, who have reassured customers that they don’t plan to make changes after 40 years of successful business.

Maisey’s Bakery, established in 1885, has been trading in Highbridge’s Market Street since 1980 and prides itself on its wide range of products, all baked on the premises.

The former owners, Steve and Julia Willoughby, retired earlier this year after 40 years and local couple Naomi and Ben Hambridge have taken it over.

Naomi says: “I have worked here in the bakery for 11 years and love it – there is so much support. When the opportunity came along to take it over, my husband and I jumped at the chance.”

“The support has continued to be amazing. We know that people like Maisey’s as it is. It is very well established locally so we don’t plan to change things. We are keen to keep it as it is.”

“There will be a new additions, but everything that’s here will continue to be available.”

Maisey’s is well known for its freshly baked bread and bread rolls, all baked on the premises, plus wide selection of freshly made cakes, buns, pies and pasties.