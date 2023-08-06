An enterprising Burnham-On-Sea crafter is transforming former T-shirts and shirts into colourful cushions.

Jo Evans, pictured, runs an upcycling business, selling the cushions at Burnham’s monthly independent markets and other local events.

“The service gives new life to old clothes and is good for the environment by reducing some of the material that would otherwise by thrown away,” she told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

Jo adds there has been “lots of interest” in the service, with some sales to customers with emotional requirements.

“We often get asked to produce ‘memory cushions’ from old clothing with a sentimental value and include old buttons on the final design,” she adds. “Those are very special.”

Her prices range from £5 to £35 depending on the details of the request and the size of the cushion.

More details are available via her Facebook page, called Nellie’s Nauti Bits, here.