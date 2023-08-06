Tickets have gone on sale for West Huntspill Players autumn comedy production, Agatha Crusty and the Village Hall Murders.

The performances will take place between 25th-28th October at the Balliol Hall in West Huntspill.

A spokesman says: “Following the record-breaking production run of ‘Allo ‘Allo earlier this year, (pictured above), West Huntspill Players are continuing their 50th anniversary celebrations with a production of Agatha Crusty and the Village Hall Murders by Derek Webb.”

“Agatha Crusty – pronounced Croosty – is a crime novelist. She’s also pretty good at solving crimes. When her sister-in-law invites her to spend a few days with her in the village of Chortelby, it’s not long before she gets caught up in a series of murders which seem directed at members of the All Saints Village Hall committee.”

“With numerous suspects including Toby the Vicar, Eleanor the committee Chair, and Harry the Caretaker, and an investigating officer as incompetent as DI Twigg, there are plenty of laughs as the bodies begin to pile up.”

“This murder mystery with an ingenious plot is packed with wit and will keep the audience both laughing and pondering until the final scene.”

The play will run from Wednesday 25th October until Saturday 28th October inclusive, at the Balliol Hall with performances starting each night at 7.45pm. Complimentary tea and biscuits will be available.

Tickets are on sale via the club website at www.westhuntspillplayers.org.uk priced at £10 each. This production is by arrangement with Stagescripts Ltd.