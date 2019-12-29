A Burnham-On-Sea dog owner has thanked a vet for saving the life of her pet after it suffered a major seizure on Boxing Day.

Becky Dalziel had to rush her 4-year-old French Bulldog, called Dave, to Black Rock Vet Surgery in Burnham’s Victoria Street just after 6pm on Thursday.

Becky told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We had just had Boxing Day dinner and Dave started to have a seizure that didn’t stop.”

“We rang Black Rock who told us to bring him down in ten minutes so I wrapped baby Dave in swaddling clothes and we rushed him down there.”

“Within ten minutes staff were there shortly followed by Gareth the vet and they tirelessly worked to save the smallest member of the family.”

“Dave has had episodes before but this was sudden and very scary. Without them he would have died.”

“We are very grateful they left their families on Boxing Day to save a much-loved member of ours. The fifth emergency service.”

She adds: “After a few days of feeling a bit poorly Dave is on the correct treatment for epilepsy and back to his old self. A Christmas miracle!”