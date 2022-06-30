Burnham-On-Sea Women’s Institute members have celebrated the birthday of their oldest member, who was 95 this week.

Theresa Bromham joined the WI at the age of 15, attending nb meetings with her mother, firstly at East Huntspill, then at Burnham-On-Sea.

A Burnham WI spokeswoman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Theresa has been an invaluable member for all these years, playing an active part in WI activities, and remains a much-valued member and friend.”

“Burnham WI asked the Somerset County Federation to mark this special occasion, and on checking the records it was found that Theresa appears to have the longest continuous membership in the whole history of WI in Somerset.”

In recognition of her 80 year long membership of the WI, Theresa was presented with a certificate by Shirley Routley, a Somerset County Trustee.

Also, on behalf of Burnham WI members, Margaret Sears presented Theresa with flowers and a box of chocolates.

Pictured: Shirley Routley presenting Theresa with her certificate from the Somerset Federation