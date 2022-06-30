Plans to build three new shops in the centre of Brean have been submitted to Sedgemoor District Council this week.

A former amusement arcade and gift shop at Summerhaze in South Road, Brean was demolished last year by the land owner.

Now, proposals have been submitted for the construction of a new detached building to provide up to three retail units.

The proposed building will provide retail space with a gross floor area of 170m2 with the ability to accommodate the separate businesses.

As part of the planning application, the applicant states that three new full time jobs and three part-time roles are expected to be created.

Sedgemoor District Council is welcoming consultation feedback on the application – reference number 06/22/00013 – until July 19th, 2022.