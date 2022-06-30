Staff at Burnham-On-Sea Infants school and Octopus Childrens Daycare have this week kicked off fundraising for a new life-saving defibrillator by heading into the stocks!

Staff had wet sponges thrown at them in return for donations towards the cost of buying a defib for the school and Octopus Children’s Centre.

Mrs Sarah Rendell said: “We had our first fundraiser at the school’s Summer fair on Wednesday 30th June. Staff from the Infants school were excellent sports by going into the stocks, raising £80!”

Caretaker Mrs Kathy Woodcock made cakes which were sold at the fair, raising just over £41.00 which she also kindly donated towards the defibrillator fund.

Sarah added: “Staff are being amazing, really coming up with great fundraising ideas. We have had a book sale in the staff room which has been well supported by the staff.”

“The cost of purchasing a defibrillator that can be used for a child or adult is £850 and we will also need to raise extra money for servicing and maintenance of it.”

“The school is looking at holding a number of fundraising events to help generate the funds they need. If anyone is kindly able to support the Infants school please contact the school office on 01278 782342.”