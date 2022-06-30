Staff at Burnham-On-Sea Infants school and Octopus Childrens Daycare have this week kicked off fundraising for a new life-saving defibrillator by heading into the stocks!

Staff had wet sponges thrown at them in return for donations towards the cost of buying a defib for the school and Octopus Children’s Centre.

Mrs Sarah Rendell said: “We had our first fundraiser at the school’s Summer fair on Wednesday 30th June. Staff from the Infants school were excellent sports by going into the stocks, raising £80!”

Caretaker Mrs Kathy Woodcock made cakes which were sold at the fair, raising just over £41.00 which she also kindly donated towards the defibrillator fund.

Sarah added: “Staff are being amazing, really coming up with great fundraising ideas. We have had a book sale in the staff room which has been well supported by the staff.”

“The cost of purchasing a defibrillator that can be used for a child or adult is £850 and we will also need to raise extra money for servicing and maintenance of it.”

“The school is looking at holding a number of fundraising events to help generate the funds they need. If anyone is kindly able to support the Infants school please contact the school office on 01278 782342.”

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page