As the team progressed, new season preparations began, starting with seeking sponsorship for kit and equipment.

“Special thanks to Berrow Motors for the kind donation towards training equipment as well as Team Tiny, Little Legs Horse Taxi Service, Treats Pizza and JMR Home Improvements Ltd for playing strips sponsorship,” adds Kerry.

The Ladies have also welcomed another great addition to the coaching squad, as Lee Derrick joins the team for this exciting opportunity to work alongside Kerry Panteli.