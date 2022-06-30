Berrow Ladies fooball team are set be reinstated in the Somerset County Women’s League next season.
Berrow FC previously had a successful ladies team but it unfortunately disbanded due to relocation to another club.
This year, manager Kerry Panteli and several Berrow Juniors mums, have had a vision to kickstart the team and restore their place back in local womens football.
Ladies of all abilities – from previous experience to never kicking a ball before – started getting together once a week by learning new skills, gaining knowledge of the sport and having fun whilst improving mental and physical health.
“As the weeks went on, and interest in this new team expanded in the wider community, Berrow Ladies had the potential to form two teams, giving more opportunity to allow ladies to play footballm” says Kerry.
After only a month of the teams’ existence, Kerry gave the ladies an insight to competitive football with the challenge of a tournament at Woodspring Women’s FC which was a great success.
As the team progressed, new season preparations began, starting with seeking sponsorship for kit and equipment.
“Special thanks to Berrow Motors for the kind donation towards training equipment as well as Team Tiny, Little Legs Horse Taxi Service, Treats Pizza and JMR Home Improvements Ltd for playing strips sponsorship,” adds Kerry.
The Ladies have also welcomed another great addition to the coaching squad, as Lee Derrick joins the team for this exciting opportunity to work alongside Kerry Panteli.
“Sunday 26th June marked the first official friendly away against Sydenham Rangers – a fantastic first challenge for the team, allowing them to gain valuable experience and confidence as they tackle their first pre-season,” says Kerry.
“It’s fantastic to raise the barrier of female participation in sport by providing a welcoming and empowering environment for ladies of all ages and abilities to enjoy physical activity in a fun-based, learning and sociable environment.”
“The promotion of positive mental health and wellbeing is crucial for stability for a balanced lifestyle. I’m very proud of how the team has developed in such a short space of time, in a technical and tactical outlook of the game. I know with time and commitment to the team, this will only allow us to advance in the right direction.”
Captain Steff Rix adds: “From the beginning, this team has brought together a group of women from different backgrounds with the common interest of football.”
“Watching us all progress and bond as a team makes me so proud that we can provide this unification in the local community.”
If you are interested in joining the Berrow Ladies, regardless of age or ability, contact Kerry Panteli on 07547799432 or kerrypanteli@hotmail.com.
Pictured: Berrow Ladies in action this week. Photos from Zenon Panteli