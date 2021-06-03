Burnham-On-Sea’s Zone Youth Club will be re-opening its doors on Tuesday 8th June.

The club, based at the Bay Centre in Cassis Close, has been closed for several months due to the pandemic.

It is now inviting new members to come along with young people from year 6 upwards welcome.

“Some of the many activities include outdoor and indoor sports, quizzes, cooking and games,” says a spokesman.

“The young people are given the opportunity to choose what sort of things they would like to do each week.”

”We also arrange a day trip each year where the young people get to vote on where we go.”

The club runs during term time from 3.30-5.30pm every Tuesday.

For full details of joining and information regarding its Covid policy, visit https://www.thezoneyouthclub. co.uk/

It can currently take up to 15 young people which will be on a first come first served basis.

Parents will need to complete an online consent form via the link before their young people can attend.