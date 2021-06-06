Burnham-On-Sea town centre has been given a dash of summer colour this week thanks to members of the town’s Freemasons.

The group’s members planted hundreds of flowers in the planters along Burnham-On-Sea High Street during Sunday (June 6th), as pictured here.

The group’s John Chinn told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We have taken on the job from Burnham In Bloom of planting the 10 town centre planters, twice a year.”

“It’s our way of giving something back to the community and helping to keep the appearance of the town centre looking as bright as possible, which after the last year is more important than ever.”

“We purchased 700 flowers and compost at discount from Westcroft Nurseries in Berrow and some plants from Sanders Garden Centre in Brent Knoll.”